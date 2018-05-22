Ryan Miller suffers devastating offseason injury

Barry Melrose Rocks

The Anaheim Ducks are not enjoying this postseason, not even in the least. They got swept by the San Jose Sharks, they are seeing a player that had been in their system – William Karlsson – outscore every other center in the league with Vegas (who beat the Sharks as step two on their journey to the Stanley Cup Final). At least it’s the offseason, right? Time to sit back and tip back a refreshing cockta– and OH NO RYAN MILLER

How is he going to tip those pina coladas and mai tais towards his offseason embracing face? Someone make sure he has a long bendy straw!

