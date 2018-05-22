The Daily Target 5/22/18

Last Night: Twins 4, Detroit 2 – The Twins finally got a real shot at a divisional opponent outside of Chicago, and they didn’t disappoint. Ron Gardenhire looked on as the Twins displayed strikeout pitching (Jose Berrios) and good gap hitting with no bunting. Gardy believes the Twins are playing the game the wrong way.

Twins Daily – End of the Road for Phil Hughes and the Twins– The Twins designated Phil Hughes for assignment after the game. After coming to Minnesota and providing some excellent innings in his first season with the team, he was beaten down by injuries over the last season. Hughes is a likeable guy, and it’s too bad he has to go out like this. If his career is over, I hope that he sticks around in the Twin Cities, or at the very least, goes to Tampa so he can keep tabs on his beloved Lightning.