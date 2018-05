Man bun is in NBA just to get dunked on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 22, 2018

I love Joel Embiid. I really do.

But talking smack about a guy who just eliminated you from the playoffs is downright silly.

It’s even worse when you consider that his target is battling the greatest player of this generation for a trip to the Finals while he’s hooping with middle-aged men in the Bahamas.

joel embiid playing pickup in the bahamas against these random old vacationers is an extremely big mood right now (via camillefishel/IG) pic.twitter.com/uEhuE3QEMg — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) May 21, 2018

I don’t see how this can get more embarrassing.

The 76ers' co-owner is out here roasting Joel Embiid at the water park 😂 🎥 MichaelGRubin | Instagram pic.twitter.com/8btiTQg92n — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 19, 2018

Oops. Never mind.