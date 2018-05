Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

ACC Tournament

Pool Play, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Miami — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

SEC Tournament

1st Round, Hoover Met Stadium, Hoover, AL

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Auburn vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

LSU vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Cal State Fullerton at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

Team Match Play, Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Semifinals — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of California Women’s Recap — NBCSN, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight: Special Edition — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN2/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Fox Sports San Diego/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs — ESPN/STO/WGN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 4, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors — TNT, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 2-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals: Rockets/Warriors, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

International Club Friendly, Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles FC vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 10 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Superlig-Turkish League Highlights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

FA Cup: Final Review — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Going for Glory-Bundesliga World Cup Stars — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sports Shorts: Too Crazy Not to Be True — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night— ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Geneva Open, Tennis Club de Genéve, Parc des Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)