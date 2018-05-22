Video shows Carson Wentz already progressing well in recovery from knee injury

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is six months removed from a serious knee injury, in which he tore his ACL and also suffered some meniscus damage as well.

Yet somehow, he’s already hitting it pretty hard at practice, and looks fluid doing three and five-step drops, which this recent video shows.

Good news and bad news for the #Eagles out of OTAs. Carson Wentz is moving well as he recovers from his torn ACL injury LB Paul Worrilow was carted off and had his left leg in an aircast.pic.twitter.com/YdCvh9Q13a — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 22, 2018

It’s pretty incredible that Wentz’s knee already provides him with the stability to plant his leg on a five-step drop, and he looked good doing it. Obviously the key will be how he looks moving laterally/scrambling in the pocket, and when he takes off running.

Still, it’s likely that the Eagles will look to protect Wentz going forward, and maybe the run-pass option isn’t the greatest idea anymore, at least not when he’s under center.