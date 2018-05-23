5/23/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (24-20) saw their four game winning streak come to an end last night. The Miami Marlins (18-30) took advantage of a crucial early error from Jose Reyes to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the early innings, which proved to be enough with Caleb Smith dominating the Mets’ lineup. The teams have now split the first two games of this three game set and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.75 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom was outstanding in his last start, allowing only one run in seven innings while tying a career high with 13 strikeouts to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday. The Marlins will counter with righty Dan Straily (2-0, 3.60 ERA). Straily earned his second consecutive win in his last outing, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Atlanta Braves last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- 3B Luis Guillorme
- SP Jacob deGrom
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has faced the Marlins once this season, allowing four runs in six innings of work back on April 10th, and didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 8-6.
- Straily is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out last night with an elbow contusion, Devin Mesoraco is back in the Mets’ lineup. Mesoraco will catch and bat fifth.
- Adrian Gonzalez and Jay Bruce are both back in the lineup after sitting against a lefty last night. Bruce will play right field and bat cleanup while Gonzalez plays first base and bats sixth.
- Jose Reyes’ two error performance will earn him a seat on the bench tonight. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ eight game home stand. The Mets are 5-2 over the first seven games.
Comments