Clips from the Clipshow: May 16-22

Gwinnett avoided the sweep by the Clippers by winning the third game of the series and shutting down their offense. Columbus then lost the first game of the next set versus the Charlotte Knights before again winning the next two games. This is quite a long homestand for the Clippers as they play ten straight at home before hitting the road again. They took the first two games of the four contest series against Toledo.

Richie Shaffer hit his fourth homer of the year in Saturday’s game, the blast broke the game open via a grand slam and doubled Columbus’ lead in an 8-4 victory. Yu Chang has also seen the ball extremely well as of late, hitting his eleventh double of the young season. He also provided the runs via long ball in a 2-1 close win on Sunday. Monday nights game, there were so many key contributors to the win for Columbus it is extremely hard to pick just one outstanding performer. Every batter in the lineup contributed as they pounded out twenty three hits in the first of four against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Jon Berti was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 36th round of the 2008 MLB Draft but would not sign a contract with the team. He instead enrolled at Bowling Green State University playing second base. The Toronto Blue Jays would draft him in 2011 in the 18th round and assigned him to the Vancouver Canadians of the Short Season -A Northwest League. He would also play for the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Advanced A Florida State League. In 110 total games, Berti batted .241 with two home runs, 40 RBI and 34 stolen bases. However, in 2013 Berti stoke 56 bases the most in the FSL. Fast forward to April 21, 2018 and Jon Berti would be traded to the Indians organization from Toronto for cash considerations.