Kevin Durant addresses failure on pass to Klay Thompson at end of game

The Warriors picked a bad time to have one of their worst possessions of the season in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Golden State saw a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead slip away due to too much isolation ball and arrogant play, and Houston took advantage.

Still, though, the Warriors had a chance to win or force overtime late, down only two points, with the ball, and roughly 15 seconds remaining.

Kevin Durant brought the ball up the court, and he found Klay Thompson near the corner. The pass did Klay no favors, though, and the Warriors shooting guard ended up getting trapped.

Durant was asked about the sequence by reporters after the game was over, and he had this to say:

“I maybe should have waited until he set his feet,” Durant said. “…That’s not the reason why we lost the game… I definitely wish I could have that last play back.”

"That's not the reason why we lost the game." – @KDTrey5 on last shot #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DIo1L8B8l5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 23, 2018

It’s not surprising that he wishes he could’ve had that play back. When he watches the film, he’ll realize he probably should’ve elevated and shot the ball, rather than putting it in the corner, which is never smart. Durant essentially hung Thompson out to dry.