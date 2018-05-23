Celtics

LOCKED ON CELTICS with Special guest: "The Jump" host, Rachel Nichols

LOCKED ON CELTICS with Special guest: "The Jump" host, Rachel Nichols

Red's Army Podcast

LOCKED ON CELTICS with Special guest: "The Jump" host, Rachel Nichols

Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s The Jump, joins me to talk about the Eastern Conference Finals, working with Paul Pierce, & the rise of women in NBA basketball. Plus, John battles on Boston radio over Brad Stevens’ “genius” label.

, , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Podcast

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Celtics
Home