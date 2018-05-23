Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Growing pains

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last night, the Pirates fell to the Cincinnati Reds 7-2. Jameson Taillon surrendered six earned runs over six innings. The biggest blow came on a Scooter Gennett grand slam in the fifth inning. Gennett drove in six runs total.

The Pirates are now 26-21 with four straight loses to inferior talent. They have fallen to three games back of first place in the NL Central. This is their third losing streak of at least four games this year. This team has been streaky to say the least.

Starting pitching growing pains

The biggest inconsistency this season has been the starting rotation. Taillon has given up at least five runs three times this year. Ivan Nova has a 7.85 ERA in May. Chad Kuhl is wildly inconsistent. Trevor Williams has been the best starter this year but his peripherals suggest regression at some point. Joe Musgrove returns to a struggling rotation Friday.

As a starting rotation, the Pirates rank 11th in the NL in ERA, 11th in strikeouts, and 9th in OPS given up. The rotation was seen as a weak spot heading to season. Right now, it is the weakest unit on the team.

Will Musgrove make things better? Does Nick Kingham have a spot in the rotation? Who would be the odd man out if he does? Kuhl seems like a likely candidate. At the same time, how long can the Pirates strut out Nova when he’s getting blown up every start? Just a reminder that Nova is making a little over $9 million this year and next.

Things are sticky for the rotation right now. Ironically, the root of the may very well be team philosophy and pitching “guru” Ray Searage. The team continues to pump fastballs at a high rate. They continue to preach an attempt to record quick outs via the fastball. It’s currently not working. Adjustments are badly needed.

#Pirates lose their 4th straight. #Reds win 7-2. Jamo had 8 Ks. He also gave up a granny and 6 total runs over 6. Meadows hit his 2nd home run which was cool. Moran went yard on a pitch at his nose. Polanco’s blunder early set the tone for the game. Team now 26-21. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) May 23, 2018

