Shane Larkin out for Game 5

The Boston Celtics will continue to have to play one man down. Prior to Game 5 Wednesday night, the team announced that Shane Larkin will be out again as the Celtics return home looking to take a 3-2 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Larkin is also unlikely to return for the rest of the Eastern Conference Finals.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Shane Larkin is out for tonight and is doubtful to return to play during this series, says Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 23, 2018

Rumors had been hinting at a possible return towards the end of the series for the 25-year-old point guard, who injured his shoulder on a hard pick by Joel Embiid in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Celtics will continue to be thin at the point guard position, relying on Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart to lead the charge.

Shane Larkin would have been extremely useful in this series on defense, particularly in quickly going around screens that have consistently allowed open threes for Kyle Korver. He would also contribute with spacing to create open looks for players like Rozier and Jaylen Brown, who could play more off the ball. Additionally, his fearless play could help generate some offensive looks as the shortest guy on the floor with a quick first step to the basket.

If the Celtics can prevail against the Cavaliers, they could potentially have Larkin back for the NBA Finals. However, they must survive against LeBron James and the Cavs in a best-of-three showdown.

The Celtics’ persistent next-man-up mentality will be in full effect once again as they head into the most important game of the series so far.