Steve Kerr explains not calling a timeout on final possession of Game 4

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his team had a vice grip on the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, leading by 12 points — at home, no less — in the fourth quarter.

But they let it slip away, big-time, due to a mix of fatigue and too much iso ball.

The Warriors scored only 12 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4, which ended up being their lowest total of the season so far, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Speaking of worse, it was hard to be worse than they were on their final offensive possession of the game, which resulted in Klay Thompson tossing up an absolute prayer that had no chance of going in. Thompson got trapped in the corner, and Draymond Green clearly signaled for a timeout, except the refs never acknowledged it.

As for timeouts, Kerr could’ve called one to allow the Warriors to get a good shot, but he instead let Kevin Durant bring the ball up the floor, so as to not allow the Rockets defense to get set. Kerr defended not calling a timeout in speaking to reporters after the game.

We tend to agree with him, although Kerr was clearly outcoached in the game. Pulling Stephen Curry out early in the fourth quarter when he was on fire, with the Warriors up 10, was moronic. The Warriors needed to keep their foot on the gas pedal there. Sure enough, the Rockets cut the lead to three, and the rest was history.