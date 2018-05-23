NBA

Steve Kerr issues injury updates on Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala

The Warriors were undermanned in Game 4, and it hurt them, big-time. Their players were gassed in the fourth quarter, and it amounted to them scoring only 12 points.

That ended up being their lowest-scoring quarter of the season, and it was clear that fatigue played a big role.

Andre Iguodala was absent from the starting lineup, as he was dealing with a knee injury, and the “Hampton 5” became the “Hampton 4.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his status, as well as Klay Thompson — who got dinged up on a collision in Game 4 — and he appeared optimistic that both will play in Game 5.

We’ll see what happened on Thursday.

