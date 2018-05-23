The Daily Target 5/23/18

Last Night: Twins 6, Detroit 0 – The Twins finally got what they were looking for from Lance Lynn, who worked an effective 6 2/3 innings, scattering 5 hits and striking out 4. The Twins caught a lucky break when Matt Boyd had to depart early, thanks to an injury. Ehire Adrianza drove in 2 and hit 2 doubles, and Brian Dozer drove in 3. The middle infield is not a common source of all of a team’s offense in Major League Baseball.

Pioneer Press: Phil Hughes takes the high road as he leaves the Twins – Phil Hughes is a smart guy and completely understands why the Twins are letting him go. Here’s hoping he gets well and can get back to doing what he loves.

Roster Rundown – The Twins have recalled Ryan LaMarre to take over the roster spot left by Hughes’s departure. Also, strangely enough, the Twins acquired power hitting first baseman Chris Carter from the Angels for cash. He will probably remain as power hitting depth in Rochester, but it is a strange acquisition. Last offseason, when the Twins surprisingly designated ByungHo Park for assignment, his remainder on the market seemed assured because Chris Carter was still on the market. Now Park is gone and carter is coming here. Strange.