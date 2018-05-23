This video clip reel shows how fatigued LeBron James was in Game 5

LeBron James has logged a ton of minutes during the NBA PLayoffs so far, and it’s clearly starting to take a toll on him.

The Pacers took the Cavs to seven games, and the final contest of the series was a dogfight. James then got some rest in the series that followed against the Raptors.

But the Celtics are throwing everyone at James on the defensive end, and his teammates are not holding up their end of the bargain, which is causing him to play a ton. James has logged 118 minutes in the last three games, and now he has to gear up for (he and Cavs fans hope) two more, potentially.

This clip reel shows how fatigued James was in Game 5, though. Check him out with his hands on his knees, and some of the other telltale signs he was gassed.

LeBron looked tired in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/LHI5GWJLkL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2018

James won’t have much time to recover for Game 6, either, but somehow we think he’ll find enough in the tank to get the job done. He’ll need his teammates to step up and hit some shots, though.