Video from Sterling Brown taser arrest released

Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the Milwaukee Police Department over a recent arrest that got ugly.

Brown was arrested on Jan. 26 after police officers saw him parked across two spaces at a Walgreens. Not too long after, they tased him and got him on the ground.

He was eventually arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer, and apparently will be contesting it.

We now have video of the arrest, which you can check out below.

It’s hard to decipher if Brown was unlawfully arrested or not from the video, but it does look like he has a case that’s worth fighting.