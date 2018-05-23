2017-18 Washington Wizards Report Card: Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr.

Height: 6-8

Weight: 198 lbs

Age: 24

NBA Experience: 5 years

Nicknames: Bubba, OP

By the Numbers:

Games Played: 77

Games Started: 77

Minutes: 31.6

Points: 14.7

Rebounds: 6.4

Assists: 2.0

Steals: 1.5

Blocks: 0.5

Turnovers: 1.0

Field goal shooting: .503

Three-point shooting: .441

Free throw shooting: .828

Net Rating: +13 (120-107)

PER: 18.3

Every season in his NBA career, Otto Porter has increased his points per game and continues to be an efficient scorer that makes the necessary hustle plays to glue the team together. For the second season in a row, Porter was the third best three-point shooter in the NBA. Despite all of that and him only being 24, there are still serious questions of whether he can reach an All-Star level in order to best compliment John Wall and Bradley Beal in their Eastern Conference Finals aspiration.

Season Takeaways

In his rookie season, Porter was a miserable 19 percent (4-for-21) from beyond the arc and has now developed into once of the best from deep in the entire league. He along with Karl-Anthony Towns, E’Twaun Moore, and Kevin Durant were the only four qualified players to shoot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. It helps when Wall and Beal suck in the defense to provide open looks, but Porter’s jump shot has become a staple of the Wizards.

Despite his efficiency, it always seems as if Porter is not getting enough looks through a game, especially late with the game on the line. That is on Porter himself, Scott Brooks, and Wall or the other point guard in the game. For the forward to take the next step in his game, he is going to have to be more aggressive in finding his own shot, which will also make the defense more honest when crashing down.

Although Porter only missed six games during the season, including the last game of the season in the playoffs, he was rarely 100 percent healthy no matter what Scott Brooks says. Whether it is his nagging hip or trickle-down effects impacting his thigh or lower leg, Porter never seemed to move well. He was never the quickest or fastest guy, but when he is getting blown by on defense or lagging on the fast break it was clear that Porter was not always there physically throughout the city.

Grade: B

Just like Beal, Porter will not be 25 until June and has several aspects of his game that can still use improvement after perfecting his jump shot craft. Pending a crazy trade where the Wizards try to acquire a more established star, Porter will be back with Washington and hopefully healthy. For the Wizards to take the next step, Porter will have to be a legitimate third option off the dribble and be an anchor on defense to limit the opponent’s best player.

The Best of Otto Porter Off The Court

Otto Porter addresses The Vault on #MLKDay: "Love over hate." pic.twitter.com/gdRvjoriFN — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) January 15, 2018

The Best of Otto Porter On The Court

Otto Porter is a max money player. 18 points in one half against the defending champs. pic.twitter.com/71TjKSfUpg — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) March 1, 2018

Otto Porter Jr. before the game: "This is pretty much a must win for us." Porter during the game: #Onions pic.twitter.com/qCvzjqTlGb — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) November 29, 2017