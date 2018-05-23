Watch Stephen Curry's parents react to him missing final shot of game

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry had a chance to be the hero in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Curry shot the lights out at Oracle Arena in the third quarter, but cooled down after head coach Steve Kerr rested him early in the fourth, which was a head-scratcher, to say the least.

He finished with 28 points on 10-of-26 shooting, and had a chance to tie the game late. The Warriors had the ball with 0.5 seconds remaining, and Curry managed to get free. He received the inbounds pass, turned and attempted a three-pointer to force overtime.

Unfortunately, Curry missed, and this is how his parents — Sonya and Dell — reacted to the shot that clanged off the rim.

Sonya & Dell Curry reaction to Steph's missed shot to tie it up pic.twitter.com/gmjxGaNdC4 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) May 23, 2018

It looked as if Dell knew it was off as soon as the ball left his son’s hands.

Update:

The ball was still in Steph’s hands at the final buzzer, it seems, so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.