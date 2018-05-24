Alex Ovechkin, unfazed by jinx, touches Prince of Wales Trophy after Game 7 win (VIDEO)

Alexander Ovechkin and the Caps are so hot right now that they’re not even worried by one of the biggest jinxes in hockey.

Ovechkin scored the first goal in the Caps’ 4-0 win over the Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and the team captain was presented with the Prince of Wales Trophy after the big win.

Not only that, Ovie gladly accepted and (gasp) touched the trophy.

Ovi touched it pic.twitter.com/7NQPp6eDEZ — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 24, 2018

In case you’re not aware, touching the trophy is considered to be bad luck, even though it’s a silly superstition, and clearly didn’t faze the Golden Knights, who also put their hands on the the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

The ironic thing is that the Caps have been on the other end of curses in the past, as they’ve won the Presidents Cup twice during the Ovie era, and failed to get out of the second round of the playoffs in each of those campaigns.