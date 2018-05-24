Chris Paul taunts Stephen Curry by doing his shimmy after bucket

Chris Paul attempted to turn the tables on a two-time MVP during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

CP3 drained a big shot, while being guarded by Stephen Curry in the third quarter of the game. And he made sure to let Steph know about it afterward.

Paul, after jogging back on defense, turned to Curry and did a shimmy — which is Steph’s signature celebration.

I see your shimmy Steph and raise ya… pic.twitter.com/61QOj0RllG — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 25, 2018

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell appeared to be amused by it.

YOOOOO @CP3 IM DEAD 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 25, 2018

Curry didn’t seem to be fazed by it, as he knocked down a big shot soon after, as the two teams went toe-to-toe in the epic showdown.