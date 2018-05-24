Could Terrell Owens be making an NFL comeback?

Getcha popcorn ready, America, because Terrell Owens could be making a return to the NFL.

The 44-year-old former receiver has been known to keep his body in peak physical shape, and still continues to train with NFL stars from time to time.

Owens turned heads on social media Thursday when he stated he’d be making a big announcement on Friday, using the hashtags #Returnof81 and #Callitacomeback.

Owens hinted at a possible return to the NFL, and apparently will be signing some sort of contract with a team.

But before we get all excited, we should probably look at this rationally. It makes a lot more sense for Owens to have signed with a team as a receivers coach, rather than a player.