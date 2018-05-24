Emotional Alex Ovechkin has funny exchange with Braden Holtby in postgame presser (VIDEO)

Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin is finally going to play in the Stanley Cup Finals, and he was in a whirlwind of emotions over it.

Ovie has dealt with so much pressure and criticism over the years, often compared to Sidney Crosby, who’s won multiple Cups.

But now, nearing the end of his prime, it’s Ovie’s turn to play for all the marbles.

In looking at Ovechkin’s body language following the team’s 4-0 win in Game 7, it’s clear that he felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders. In fact, he was so excited during the postgame press conference that followed the game, that it was difficult for him to coherently deliver answers to questions from reporters.

Ovie was asked how he felt after the big win during the postgame press conference, and he got a bit tongue-tied, so he suggested goaltender Braden Holtby speak for him instead, in a funny exchange.

“It’s hard to explain what I feel.” — Alex Ovechkin was so jacked up he got a little tongue-tied, which led to a funny exchange with Braden Holtby. Haha. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Lpj1dxs3qd — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) May 24, 2018

What a moment for Ovechkin and his teammates, and we’re so happy for him. He deserves it.