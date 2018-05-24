JJ Watt has funny reaction to Chris Paul's three-pointer

Texans defensive end JJ Watt had a great view of the action at Toyota Center on Thursday night, as he was seated courtside for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Watt was shown alongside his buddy, Justin Timberlake, and the two were spotted having plenty of “broments” during the game.

They certainly seemed to enjoy Chris Paul getting into the game and draining a hesitation three-pointer. Here’s how Watt reacted to it.

It’s a terrible shot if it misses, but a thing of beauty when it goes in. Watt seemed to enjoy it.