Legal Sports Betting in the US: What To Expect?

The last few years have seen the stance of the American lawmakers – as well as the sports leagues – on the question of legal sports betting in the US change fundamentally (not that of the NBA, mind you). The notion that was firmly rejected by most for years and years has become “socially acceptable”, probably at least in part because of the potential revenues it may bring to all interested parties (operators, state budgets, and sports leagues alike). All this has culminated in a decision made by the Supreme Court earlier this month that overturned the PASPA – the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 – that has effectively banned all forms of sports betting in the US except for Las Vegas and some states with sports pools permitted. The time, it seems, has come for the underground and offshore sports betting market of the US – estimated to be worth up to $150 billion a year – to be brought into the light. So what can we expect from the sports betting market in the coming months and years?

Licenses will be obtained

When it comes to sports betting, Europe has ages of advantage over the US. Betting is not only strictly regulated there, but it has some truly big players, too, offering quality services to punters all over the world (where the business is legal, of course) from Austria to Australia. Big players like Bet365, Betway, Paddy Power Betfair, bwin, and others are present on various markets around the world, and they might find their way to the US betting market, too.

The regulations governing the world of sports betting will probably only offer licenses to operators already present in the state where the services will be offered. This means that just like in the case of bwin.party partnering with Borgata to offer online casino services in New Jersey, international betting businesses will obtain licenses and partner with local gaming companies in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and others, to bring them sports betting, both online and in real life.

The interest in sports is expected to rise

Studies have shown that the interest of punters in watching a game they have bet on is higher than without a bet placed – no wonder, as even a small stake can heighten the sense of excitement about it – so legal betting is expected to change the sports media, too. This comes as a lifeline for the sports television industry that has been struggling for years. Specialists expect the value of live, televised sports to skyrocket thanks to sports betting (a Nielsen Sports study shows that sports bettors made up just 25% of the NFL’s viewers in 2015 but accounted for almost 50% of all the minutes watched).

It will take a few months or years before the first legal – even online – sports betting outlets will emerge in the US (there are licenses to be issued, infrastructure to be created, and partnerships to be signed). But once they do, they might truly revigorate the US sports business (and sports media business) as a whole.