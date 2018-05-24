Marcus Morris, Larry Nance Jr. get into heated shoving match in Game 5

Larry Nance Jr. and Marcus Morris nearly came to blows in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

It’s possible that the Cavs’ awful start in the pivotal game played into Nance being frustrated, but whatever the reason, a fight nearly broke out.

It happened after Morris blocked Nance’s shot in the second quarter, and then proceeded to rub it in. Those words didn’t go over well with Nance, who responded by pushing Morris in the back. Morris reciprocated with a very hard shove of his own, and the two players were quickly separated. Still, it was quite a heated altercation.

For a second, it almost looked like the two were going to actually come to blows, but it’s a good thing they didn’t.

Fight ESPN NBA Playoff: Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

At the end of the day, both players were hit with technicals, and Terry Rozier received one as well.