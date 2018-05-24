NBA announces 2017-18 All-NBA Teams; Russell Westbrook snubbed

The 2017-18 All-NBA teams were released on Thursday, and the reigning MVP got snubbed in a big way.

Russell Westbrook was left off the first team, in favor of Damian Lillard, and it’s hard to imagine why. Maybe the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters factored in Westbrook’s attitude, and his behavior, which included getting into it with a number of fans. Westbrook’s season ended by taking a swing at a Jazz fan, and that probably didn’t go over well.

Still, Westbrook averaged a triple-double on the season, with 25.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists. On the other side of the coin, Lillard averaged 26.9 points, with only 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. It’s clear which of the two was the better all-around player, rather than just a scorer.

Alas, here are first, second and third teams, with the number of votes in parentheses.

First Team

Guard: James Harden, Rockets (500)

Guard: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers (432)

Forward: LeBron James, Cavaliers (500)

Forward: Kevin Durant, Warriors (426)

Center: Anthony Davis, Pelicans (492)

Second Team

Guard: Russell Westbrook, Thunder (322)

Guard: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors (165)

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (354)

Forward: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs (236)

Center: Joel Embiid, Sixers (294)

Third Team

Guard: Stephen Curry, Warriors (164)

Guard: Victor Oladipo, Pacers (105)

Forward: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves (81)

Forward: Paul George, Thunder (54)

Center: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves (99)

Victor Oladipo came on strong in the postseason, and we expect him to usurp DeMar DeRozan on the second team next year, if he can pick up where he left off.