Pelican Post Game Report #193 End Of Season Recap & Off Season Preview

Big Q covers the Pelicans Season recap & preview of the off season. Topics include: Who do the Pelicans resign?, DeMarcus Cousins impact, building on the success of this season Plus interviews from Coach Alvin Gentry & GM/VP of Basketball Ops Dell Demps.

