The Betting Window for May 25-27

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can live the American dream, suing your parents while they try like all hell to kick you out of their house.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jamie McDonnell +600 over Naoya Inoue ($5)

Stephen Thompson -170 over Darren Till ($20)

Jerwin Ancajas -600 over Jonas Sultan ($40)

David Rickels +240 over Michael Page ($5)

Neil Magny -550 over Craig White ($30)

In lieu of his last fight being a snoozer, it looks like Bellator wanted someone who could push the pace against MVP, and boy, can David Rickels do that. The Caveman will bring relentless pressure until he has nothing left, but he is capable of getting caught and caught good, which is what I think happens here, but I at least need to throw something at the line that Rickels will overpower him with pressure.

Inoue is a one-man war, and if the line was maybe +300-400, I wouldn’t take this, but +600 is too insane of a line for a reigning champ and what McDonnell has accomplished to not throw a few sheckles at it.

Ohhh yeah, Wonderbore is about to muddy and ugly this fight up tremendously, and he probably escapes with a split-decision.

Last Week: $-19.75

Year To Date: $-109.50

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.