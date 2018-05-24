The Daily Target 5/23/18

Last Night: Detroit 4, Twins 1 – The Twins were unable to get it going in the series finale in Detroit, which is fine, since it’s getaway day and they won the other two games of the series. Niko Goodrum, briefly a Twin, long a member of the Twin’s system, hit a home run to really pace the Tigers. Too bad the Twins gave up on him, they could really use a second baseman, amirite?

KSTP: Fulmer, Goodrum Help Tigers Top Twins 4-1 – I don’t know if this says more about the Tigers’ and their team building, or abotu the Twins and their offense, but the Tigers’ starters have seemed to handle the Twins pretty well all week. No snark there, I really don’t know which it is.

Roster Rundown: Ervin Santana is now on a rehab assignment, and has been sent to Chattanooga to kick that off. I’m very intrigued by how this might work out.