The Five Best Boxers in the World

Let’s take a look at some of the best boxers of the modern world. These sportsmen are not only title holders, but they also have amazing winning streaks.

1- Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is a big name in the current boxing world. The British professional boxer is currently the holder of the WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO titles.

According to The Ring, BoxRec and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, he is the best active heavyweight in the world. Incredibly, he has won all his 21 fights with 20 of those fights being won by knockout. He has also represented his country at the Olympics, winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Joshua’s fight against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 was so memorable that it was named Fight of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association and The Ring. That match saw a record 90,000 spectators in attendance. Although both men fought to their best ability, it was Joshua who emerged victorious in the end by TKO.

He has fought against top names such as Charles Martin, Eric Molina, Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker and has prevailed against them all.

2- Gennady Golovkin

Gennady Golovkin is one of the best boxers of the current world. The Kazakhstani national currently holds the WBC, IBF, WBA, and IBO middleweight titles. The supremely talented 36-year-old is currently the world’s best active player (according to The Ring) and the second best (according to ESPN).

In 2010, he defeated Milton Nunez to claim his first major title- the WBA. Then, in 2011, he won against Lajuan Simon and took the vacant IBO middleweight title too. He also bested his opponent Marco Antonio Rubio in order to win the WBC interim middleweight title. Then, in 2015, he won the IBF middleweight title after defeating David Lemieux.

Gennady Golovkin established an impressive 23 knockout streak record during the years of 2008- 2017. However, this streak came to an end in 2017 with his points victory over Danny Jacobs.

In the history of middleweight championships, Golovkin has the highest knockout to win percentage – standing at an amazing 87%. Surprisingly, he has never been knocked out or knocked down in any of his 388 total fights.

3- Andre Ward

Andre Ward is the American boxer who dominated the boxing world from 2004 to 2017. It might interest you to know that he retired from his career with an undefeated record.

In 2009, he won his first world title- WBA super middleweight championship, by defeating Mikkel Kessler. He defeated Carl Froch in 2011 and claimed the vacant Ring and lineal titles for himself. His other notable bouts include matches against Allan Green, Arthur Abraham, Chad Dawson and Paul Smith against all of whom he emerged victorious.

As a result of this success, he was named as Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers’ Association of America and The Ring in 2011. He has also managed to win The Ring’s Comeback of the Year award in 2016.

4- Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather may be more famous for spending money now, but he’s also famous for being a top American boxer who has enjoyed a very long and illustrious career. He retired undefeated after 50 fights, which is the 2nd highest undefeated streak in the modern boxing era.

He is known as one of the best defensive boxers in the world, while his punching accuracy is also world renowned. In world title fights, he holds the record of getting 26 consecutive victories, 10 of those by KO, whilst also holding the record with 23 victories in lineal title fights, 9 of which were by KO.

5- Saul Alvarez

Saul Alvarez is famous for being an excellent counterpuncher. He is a master at exploiting any opening in his rivals’ guards to his advantage. Known by the nickname Canelo, the amazing Mexican boxer has managed to win 49 victories out of the 52 fights.

He has been the holder of the Ring magazine middleweight title since 2015 when he bested his opponent Miguel Cotto. He also has the record of holding numerous other titles including the WBA, WBO and WBC titles during the period of 2011 to 2017.

He has lost only one fight and that against the famous Floyd Mayweather.