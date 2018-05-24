Video footage of James Dolan ordering Charles Oakley to be ejected emerges

Knicks owner James Dolan is known for being petty, but a recent video shows he really crossed that line during an incident last year.
Last February, Charles Oakley was ejected and personally escorted out of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and criminal trespassing, although they were later dropped.
Well, a recent video obtained by the New York Daily News appears to show Dolan personally ordering Oakley to be escorted out of the arena when it happened.
Dolan can clearly be seen motioning to a security guard, and later giving the guy a “thumbs up” motion. Few owners, if any, would go to this length, especially in an altercation involving a former player.
