Video footage of James Dolan ordering Charles Oakley to be ejected emerges

Knicks owner James Dolan is known for being petty, but a recent video shows he really crossed that line during an incident last year.

Last February, Charles Oakley was ejected and personally escorted out of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and criminal trespassing, although they were later dropped.

Well, a recent video obtained by the New York Daily News appears to show Dolan personally ordering Oakley to be escorted out of the arena when it happened.

WATCH: Footage appears to show #Knicks owner James Dolan ordering MSG security guards to assault and violently eject former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley from @TheGarden. – via @NYDailyNews https://t.co/fklfNDABB4 pic.twitter.com/5ZtL2drY5p — Wigdor Law (@WigdorLaw) May 24, 2018

Dolan can clearly be seen motioning to a security guard, and later giving the guy a “thumbs up” motion. Few owners, if any, would go to this length, especially in an altercation involving a former player.