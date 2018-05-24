Video of Terrance Williams faceplanting on bike during DUI arrest surfaces

Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams is going to have a hard time proving he wasn’t drunk during his DUI arrest.

Williams was arrested for allegedly crashing his car into a light pole last weekend, on suspicion of DUI. He reportedly fled from the scene on a bike, and now we know that that is indeed the case.

The dashcam video from the arrest has since emerged, and it shows Williams riding his bike, but that didn’t happen for very long. He actually flipped over while riding it, and then faceplanted, with a police officer right behind him.

Terrance Williams drunk flipping over the handle bars on his bike and face planting 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pfwnm8C5Tr — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) May 24, 2018

Williams has since released a statement on the arrest, and continues to vow that he wasn’t drunk.

Statement from Terrance Williams: pic.twitter.com/xiwGoEaQ69 — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) May 20, 2018

Welp, that attempt to flee didn’t go very well.