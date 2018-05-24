Watch Capitals fans chant 'We Want Vegas!' after win over Lightning

It’s been 20 years since the Capitals last played in the Stanley Cup Finals, but they’ve won the Presidents Cup multiple times since then, so it’s safe to say they’re due.

The Caps didn’t have the Presidents Cup curse working against them this season, and they were actually the underdog against both the Penguins and Lightning.

And they embraced the new role — big-time.

Washington didn’t have to deal with the pressure of being a favorite, and instead worked for everything they got. And now, following a 4-0 win in the Eastern Conference Finals, they’re Stanley Cup bound.

Caps fans, understandably, were fired up after the big win. They even began chanting “We Want Vegas!” at one point, across the street from Capital One Arena.

They were about as excited as they were when Alex Ovechkin opened the game with an early goal to set the tone.

Be careful what you wish for. The Golden Knights are a buzz saw.