5/25/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

The New York Mets (25-21) shook off a two game losing streak nicely last night, shutting out the Milwaukee Brewers (31-20) 5-0. Steven Matz delivered his finest performance of the season, tossing six shutout innings against a hot Brewers’ lineup, while Brandon Nimmo continued his hot hitting to pace the offense. The Mets have now won three of their first four meetings with Milwaukee this season and will look to continue that trend this evening. First pitch for the second game of this four game series is scheduled for 8:10 pm at Miller Park.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (4-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard delivered a vintage showing in his last start, allowing only one run in seven innings of work to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The Brewers will counter with righty Junior Guerra (3-3, 2.98 ERA). Guerra wasn’t tremendously efficient in his last start, allowing one run in 4.1 innings against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, but was pulled after tossing 91 pitches to record just 13 outs. The Brewers would go on to lose the game 3-1.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jay Bruce
- CF Michael Conforto
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- SP Noah Syndergaard
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard faced the Brewers back on April 15th, allowing two runs (one earned) in 5.1 innings but didn’t factor in the decision. The Mets won that game 3-2 in walk off fashion thanks to a home run from Wilmer Flores.
- Guerra, a former Mets’ farm hand, is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA in two career starts against them.
- Brandon Nimmo has reached base in his last eight plate appearances and is now batting .294 with an impressive .450 on base percentage.
- MetsBlog.com points out that the Mets have a team ERA of 1.97 in the 82 innings that Devin Mesoraco has caught since joining the club on May 8th.
Comments