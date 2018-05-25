Chris Paul suffers hamstring injury, will he play in Game 6?

It’s become clear that Chris Paul — not James Harden — is the unquestioned leader of the Houston Rockets.

CP3 came up big on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor in Games 4 and 5, when the team needed it most. Without him, the series would likely be over by now. Instead, the Rockets are one win away from an NBA Finals appearance.

But the Rockets may be forced to play without him in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Paul hurt his hamstring in the final seconds of Thursday’s game on a shot attempt, when he landed awkwardly.

CP3 goes down after the floater attempt pic.twitter.com/vWVyB5dtR5 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 25, 2018

We still don’t know the extent of the injury — if it’s a strain, or some sort of a tear. TNT’s Kristin Ledlow provided a mini-update on CP3’s condition after the game, stating that he received treatment on his hammy.

.@KristenLedlow with the latest news on Chris Paul's right hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/KQsBYb8RAx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2018

It appears unlikely that Paul will play in Game 6, but the real question is will he be ready for the potential game that will follow? We’ll soon find out.