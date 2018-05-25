Hillcats Happenings May 18 - May 24: Trenton Brooks heats up

The Lynchburg Hillcats maintained course last week by winning three and losing three to remain in second place in the Carolina League Northern Division.

Lynchburg (23-21) continues to trail Potomac (25-18) by 2.5 games and lead third-place Salem (22-22) by one game.

Outfielder Trenton Brooks been on a tear recently and is 17-for-40 (.425) in his last 10 games. He’s also has seven RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch and increased his batting average from .224 on May 9 to .294 and for the season he has an OBP of .355 and.353 slugging percentage.

Brooks, 22, is a 17th round selection of the Indians in the 2016 draft. This is his third season of professional baseball.

First baseball Anthony Miller has also played well recently and is hitting 13-for-41 in his last 10 games. Miller has two home runs during that stretch and increased his batting average from .212 on May 3 to .286 and for the season he has an OBP of .381 and .414 slugging percentage.

Outfielder Mitch Longo is slashing .306/.362./.435 and outfielder Conner Chapel is close behind with a .296/.388./.409 slash.

The Hillcats began the week with two wins at home against Potomac and then traveled over to Myrtle Beach where they lost three of four games. Lynchburg heads to Blues Creek to begin a four-game series starting tonight at 6 p.m.

Zach Plesac (3-2, 4.30) pitched 6 scoreless innings during a 12-0 win against Potomac on May 19. He gave up three hits and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the win. Catcher Logan Ice was 3-for-5 in the game with three RBI. Plesac was then promoted to the Akron RubberDucks on May 23.

Tanner Tully (2-3, 4.50) pitched five innings on May 20 against Potomac and gave up five earned runs along with seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Billy Strode pitched a scoreless inning to earn the win in relief.

Elijah Morgan (2-0, 2.19) pitched five innings and gave up three runs and five hits in an 8-5 loss on May 21 against Myrtle Beach. Ben Karuth pitched 0.2 innings and gave up three runs and two hits and two walks to get the loss.

Justin Garza (2-1, 2.45), who activated from the disabled list earlier that day, started in the 8-2 win on May 22 over the Pelicans, but only pitched 0.2 innings. He was relieved by Micah Miniard who pitched 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the victory. Miniard allowed just three hits during his appearance.

Sam Hentges (3-3, 3.20) pitched six innings and allowed five hits and two runs in the 5-0 loss on May 23 against the Pelicans.

Felix Tati (1-1, 2.12), who was just promoted from Lake County the day before, started for the Hillcats on May 24 during a 4-3 loss vs. Myrtle Beach. He pitched five innings and allowed one run and five hits in a no-decision. Dalbert Siri gave up an unearned run and three walks and was credited with the loss.

Weekly transactions: Lynchburg activated Garza from the 7-day disabled list on May 22, Plesac was promoted to the Akron RubberDucks on May 23, and Tati was assigned to Lynchburg from Lake County on May 23.