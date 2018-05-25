James Harden doesn't believe Chris Paul's injury adds pressure on team

Rockets star James Harden hasn’t shot the ball well in the team’s last two games, and Chris Paul has carried the load.

CP3’s strong play amounted to back-to-back-wins, something that hasn’t happened to the Warriors since the 2016 NBA Finals.

Harden shot 5-for-21 in Game 5, and he’s missed his last 20 three-pointers, which seems impossible.

Still, he doesn’t seem to feel that the Rockets are under pressure, now that Paul will miss Game 6 with a hamstring strain.

“Pressure for what?” Harden said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “It’s Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. There’s pressure on everybody.”

Harden also stated that he hung out at Chris Paul’s house until 2:30 a.m.. As for what took place:

“Just talking about life man. Just talking about life,” according to ESPN’s Stefano Fusaro.

Wine was likely involved in their hangout as well, we would imagine. But there’s certainly reason to celebrate, as they’re one win away from the NBA Finals.