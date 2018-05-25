NBA

Steve Kerr hilariously trolls James Harden during game over flopping

Rockets star James Harden is known for his ability to score at the rim, and for getting to the free-throw line.

Sometimes, he accomplishes the second objective by embellishing contact — doing whatever he can to sell the foul in hopes of getting a whistle.

So when Stephen Curry took a page out of Harden’s book during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made sure to poke fun at it.

Harden was arguing with the officials, near Kerr, and the Warriors coach then said the following, with a smile.

“That’s your move!” he joked.

It was the Rockets who got the last laugh in Game 5, though, and they’re now one win away from the NBA Finals.

