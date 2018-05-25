Steve Kerr still feels 'great' after awful Game 5 loss

The Warriors managed to lose back-to-back playoff games for the first time since the 2016 NBA Finals.

They did so in a manner that no one could have predicted, though, losing both games that were close down the stretch. In fact, they could have easily won both.

Instead, the momentum has really shifted in the Rockets’ favor, and the Warriors will now go back to Oracle Arena on the brink of elimination — rather than being in the driver’s seat, like many expected.

Still, head coach Steve Kerr has remained optimistic about the state of the team going forward. Here’s what he told reporters after the 98-94 loss at Toyota Center on Thursday night.

“I feel great about where we are right now,” Kerr said during his postgame press conference. “I may sound crazy, but I feel it. I know exactly what I’m seeing out there. We defended them beautifully tonight. Just too many turnovers, too many reaches. If we settle down a little bit, we’ll be in great shape.”

Turnovers have certainly been the main issue in the team’s last two losses. The Warriors turned the ball over 16 times, and given that it was a one-point game with under a minute remaining, that was clearly the difference. That, and Quinn Cook taking an awful shot trying to be the hero, when the Rockets baited him into it.

Kerr and the Warriors don’t need to enter desperation mode, but you’d like to see them a bit more angry heading into an elimination game. Still, we expect them to come out and take care of the Rockets in Game 6, especially if Chris Paul can’t suit up and play, after suffering a hamstring injury on Thursday night.