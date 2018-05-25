Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Jack of All Trades

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Stu Stone and Adam Rodness.

The “Jack of All Trades” filmmakers join the boys to talk about Stu’s desire to take over for Huey Lewis, call fellow Canadian, Olympic sprinter Ben Johnson (for real!), describe what it’s like hanging out with Jose Canseco, speculate on the whereabouts of the famed Billy Ripken “F*ck Face” bat and, of course, discuss their new documentary and what inspired their love of collecting baseball cards.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

ESPN Films 9.79*: Documentary Succeeds at Flipping the Script of Historic Race

Cinequest: Jack Of All Trades

An Interview With Stu Stone, Director of Jack of All Trades

Fuck Face: The Story Behind Billy Ripken’s Legendary Fleer Baseball Card

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

