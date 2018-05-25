MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 25/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 25/18

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 25/18

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) defeats Jared Cannonier (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 521
2 2 4 Glover Teixeira 185
3 3 8 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166
4 4 8 Ovince Saint Preux 158.5
5 5 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5
6 6 5 Ilir Latifi 130.5
7 7 Sam Alvey 127
8 8 3 Volkan Oezdemir 123
9 9 7 Jimi Manuwa 115
10 10 11 Misha Cirkunov 93
11 11 6 Jan Blachowicz 71.5
12 17 13 Dominick Reyes 67.5
13 12 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63
14 13 Ed Herman 61
14 13 14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61
16 15 15 Tyson Pedro 56
17 16 Paul Craig 53
18 18 16 Gian Villante 42
19 25 10 Corey Anderson 37.5
20 19 Steve Bosse 32
21 20 Khalil Rountree 29.5
22 23 Jake Collier 27
23 21 Jared Cannonier 25.5
24 24 Gokhan Saki 25
25 26 Jeremy Kimball 22.5
26 27 Jordan Johnson 22
27 22 12 Patrick Cummins 21
28 28 Aleksandar Rakic 20
29 29 Devin Clark 16
30 30 Adam Milstead 9
31 31 Marcel Fortuna 8
32 32 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5
33 33 Josh Stansbury 4
34 34 Bojan Mihajlovic 0
34 34 Cody Bochnovic 0
34 34 Magomed Ankalaev 0
34 34 Marcin Prachnio 0
34 34 Mike Rodriguez 0
34 34 Saparbek Safarov 0

 

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home