Watch John Jaso be prevented from talking to former Rays teammates by usher

Former Rays/Pirates infielder John Jaso was at Fenway Park for Thursday’s Tampa Bay-Boston matchup.

Jaso, who recently retired, wanted to chat it up with some of his former teammates, understandably so.

At one point, he shook third base coach Matt Quatraro’s hand, and had some friendly words with his former colleague.

A Red Sox usher was not having it, though. As she came over and broke up the exchange.

That seems fairly petty. It’s not like he was stealing signs or exchanging inside information or anything.

