Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is the father of two twin girls, who are now roughly one years of age.

And given that it’s the offseason, and they’re old enough to go out and do things, Stafford and his wife, Kelly, took them out on a boat to enjoy some sun.

The thing is that Stafford seemed to enjoy it even more than they did — check out the big smile on his face.

It’s moments like that that make life great.