Jordan Henriquez Makes Signifiant Impact With Westchester Knicks

After playing the pervious three seasons overseas, Jordan Henriquez made the Westchester Knicks’ roster through a team tryout. His stint with Westchester wasn’t his first time in the New York Knicks’ organization, as he spent the 2015 Summer League with the Knicks. The five-year veteran added a veteran presence to a young Westchester team, which was a role he embraced.

“They make me feel young. I’m not that old, but they do make me feel young. They ask questions and then they listen,” Henriquez told KnicksJournal.com when talking about his younger teammates. “They understand that I’ve played at all types of levels in basketball. I appreciate those guys listening to me and I appreciate learning some of the game from them. This is a new generation with the younger guys, so I look up to that too.”

While his role was limited early in the season, the former Kansas State Wildcat was active on defense. When Henriquez returned to action after missing a month of action, he added 10 points, four rebounds and a block in 20 minutes off the bench. As the season went on, he saw extended action as the main big off the bench. The veteran center’s production increased and he added value to Westchester in the final stretch of the season, as the team was competing for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Three weeks after the Westchester Knicks’ season concluded, the big man signed with Rayos de Hermosillo in Mexico. In nine games, Henriquez is averaging 14.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 53.5 shooting from the field in 27.3 minutes per game.

Even though he is still competing with Rayos de Hermosillo, he has his mind set on what’s next for him. He plans to work on his camp clinic and wants to stay involved in the community in New York and Kansas in the summer. As he prepares for his sixth professional season, Henriquez said he wants to focus on his physique, image and presence during the offseason.