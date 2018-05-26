Livest Dog at UFC Liverpool: Makwan Amirkhani

Name: Makwan Amirkhani

Opponent: Jason Knight

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Jason Knight gained a lot of public credit for how he fought in his first two fights. Dominant wins made him look like he was the next big prospect. Since then he’s lost two in a row where his undoing was his gas tank and his ability to defensively wrestle.

If there is any unranked featherweight who could take advantage of these areas of weakness, it’s Makwan Amirkhani. His chain wrestling is surprising every time he fights. He ripped a tough Arnold Allen to the mat four times in his last fight. I imagine that he, at the very least, gets a dominant decision through top gain.







BONUS PICK: If you think Makwan can get a submission on Knight, which is a real possibility if he gets tired, the odds on a finish are great. You can currently get Amirkhani at +430 to win inside the distance.

2018 Totals

Record: 8-6

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $699

Return on Investment: 50%