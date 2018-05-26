NHL players star in international hockey championship

After all the hullabaloo over the Olympics, and how the NHL didn’t pause their season to let it’s players compete, we have now reached May and you didn’t even know about the IIHF Championship. The Championship, played in Denmark, just completed last weekend, and you didn’t watch it at all, you hypocrite. What could possibly be capturing your attention?

Anyways, Sweden won, they beat Switzerland to do it. It’s weird that this picture is from the Canucks website, but they didn’t once mention the Sedins in the accompanying article. It truly is the end of an era.