Offseason Rumblings About The Westchester Knicks

The 2018 offseason is still in progress, but there is still news surrounding the Westchester Knicks. Here’s a brief recap.

Draft Order

In early April, the NBA G League announced the draft order for the 2018 G League Draft. The Knicks did not make any trades during the season, so the organization controls all of their draft picks in the upcoming draft. The draft is roughly five months away, so trades could potentially happen between now and then. Westchester has the 27th selection in all four rounds.

Alumni Overseas

During the 2017-18 season, 38 Westchester Knicks alumni competed in the NBA and G League, along with various leagues in Canada, South America and Europe. Some noteworthy stats from the season include Jimmer Fredette averaging 36.8 points per game on 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. He scored 50 or more points seven times. Von Wafer was one of the main cogs on the offensive end for the Jilin Northeast Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged 29.9 points per game on 49.6 percent from three.