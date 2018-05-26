Breaking news: Kevin Love (concussion) will miss Game 7

Sources: Cleveland All-Star Kevin Love will miss Game 7 against Boston in East Finals on Sunday and is in the NBA’s concussion protocol. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 26, 2018

First off, we hope Kevin Love is ok. He has a history of concussions. He missed a game in the 2016 Finals due to a concussion and also was out after a concussion in March, according to ESPN.

But… this is a HUGE development that favors the Celtics.

Yes, the Cavaliers proved in Game 6 they can win without Love. But now there’s even more pressure on the Cavaliers supporting players in Game 7.

Boston opened a 2-point favorite. I’ll be curious to see how much the line moves.

PS: Love’s injury also gives LeBron a free pass if the Cavs lose.