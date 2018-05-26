The Daily Target 5/26/17

Last Night – Seattle 2, Minnesota 1 – Fernando Romero was the starter, and he had another good outing. The offense was supplemented by the newly returned Miguel Sano who.. oh, he didn’t do anything. Max Kepler was the only one who earned his paycheck at the plate, hitting a solow homer to tie the game, but it ould not be enough.

WCCO: Twins Activate Miguel Sano From Disabled List – Sano missed 24 games with a hamstring issue, but now he is back, and the Twins get his bat back in the lineup. More importantly, though, they get Ehire Adrianza’s bat OUT of the lineup.

Roster Rundown: To make room for Miguel Sano, the Twins have sent Jake Cave back down to Rochester. He was never going to be a long term resident in Minnesota, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he returns to the Twins sometime soon.