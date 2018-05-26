Featured

Watch Gareth Bale score amazing bicycle kick goal in Champions League final

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the match lacked highlight-reel goals.

Ronaldo’s teammate, Gareth Bale, scored one of the best goals in Champions League history to give his club a 2-1 lead, and you need to watch it — several times, in fact.

It happened in the 63rd minute, when Marcelo served in a beautiful cross in Bale’s direction. The Welsh star then finished it off with an amazing overhead kick.

We all love a great bicycle kick, and that may be the best goal in Champions League history. It’s certainly up there.

